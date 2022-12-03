Tamil Nadu govt to increase pension for persons with disabilities

Stalin said it was the goal of the government to see that persons with disabilities should not face any difficulty.

news News

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Saturday, December 3, announced an increase in pension for persons with disabilities including the visually challenged people from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 and said that his government is committed to the welfare of all sections of people, particularly the marginalized. The Chief Minister said that the State-level expert and high level committees are working towards providing a technology based framework that would enable the differently-abled persons in government and private sectors to work independently without support.

"There is no necessity for persons with disabilities to go to offices to work. We are going to create an ambience that would facilitate working from home," he said in his address on the occasion of the International day of persons with disabilities celebration held by the government. A new initiative is under the auspices of the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation to upskill them and provide employment opportunities and the scheme covers providing laptops with loaded relevant softwares. The initiative is covered under the 'Naan Mudhalvan' (I am the first) State scheme.

He said that it was the goal of the government to see that persons with disabilities should not face any difficulty. Not even a single person with disability should have any grievance and even if an initiative is going to benefit a single person with disability, it should be done, he said. Stalin said that the pension given by the revenue department would be raised to Rs 1,500 from Rs 1,000, effective January 1 for 4,39,315 PwD pensioners including the visually impaired. The move would entail an annual additional expenditure of Rs 263.58 crore.

He referred to the exclusive pathway set up by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to provide easy access to the Marina beach in Chennai to persons with disabilities. “It is their right and it is the government's pathway of love,” he said.

“PwD should be given due respect and providing barrier free access to them begins at home (Accessible Home). The disability is in respect of only the human body and is not about their intelligence or skills,” he said and cited the inspiring hardwork of several differently-abled persons including noted Paralympic champion Mariyappan Thangavelu.

He said that the state government is dedicated to the welfare of all sections of people, in particular the marginalized and the government would continue to work towards fulfilling their needs.

His father, former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi coined the Tamil word 'Maatruthiranligal' (differently-abled) and gave a new hope, created a separate department for their welfare and held that portfolio as well, Stalin recalled and said that he is similarly helming the department.

State Ministers including P Geetha Jeevan (Social Welfare) K Ponmudy (Higher Education) and top officials participated.