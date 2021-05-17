Tamil Nadu govt boycotts Union HRD Minister’s meet to discuss NEP implementation

The School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said, the Centre has not responded to the solutions presented by us to various problems that may arise due to the implementation of the NEP in the present form.

news Education

The Tamil Nadu government boycotted an online meet convened by Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' to discuss on the implementation of National Education Policy 2020 on Monday. The DMK-led government said that they boycotted the meet since they did not get a favourable response from the Union Minister for a ministerial-level discussion on “amending” NEP. The HRD Minister Pokhiryal convened the meeting on Monday with state Education Secretaries to discuss implementation of NEP 2020 and other matters.

Talking to reporters, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said in Tiruchirappalli, "We even offered our views as a solution to various problems that may arise due to the implementation of the NEP in the present form. But the Centre has not responded (and decided to go ahead with the secretary level meeting). So we boycotted the meeting."