Tamil Nadu: Four die, 70 injured as private buses collide in Cuddalore

An initial police probe has revealed that a front tyre of one of the buses burst and the driver lost control, causing the collision with another bus travelling in the opposite direction.

Four people were killed and over 70 injured in a road accident involving two private buses near Melpattampakkam, close to Nellikuppam town in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district. The buses collided head on, damaging the front portions of both. The public rushed to the spot and the police were alerted.

According to media reports, an initial probe by the police has revealed that a front tyre of one of the buses burst, causing the driver to lose control. The bus then collided with another private bus travelling in the opposite direction. It is learnt that it was the tyre of the bus travelling from Panruti to Cuddalore that burst. The second bus involved in the accident was travelling towards Panruti. However, the police are yet to state the exact cause of the accident.

Injured persons have been admitted to the Cuddalore Government hospital. An excavator machine has been employed to clear the crash site.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Around 70 people injured in a collision between two private buses in Melpattampakkam of Cuddalore district. The injured have been taken to Cuddalore government hospital. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/TX9H5pA1AF June 19, 2023

Following the accident, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the families of the four deceased persons. Additionally, he announced Rs 50,000 for individuals who have been grievously injured and Rs 25,000 for those who have sustained minor injuries.

In a press release, Stalin said, “I have requested Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare MRK Panneerselvam and Minister of Labour Welfare CV Ganesan to visit the Cuddalore Government Hospital and ensure that the injured receive required treatment.”