Tamil Nadu to experience rise in temperature in the coming days

The temperature may touch 40 degree Celsius in the days to come in many areas of Tamil Nadu including interior areas of the state.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of the weather department has said that Tamil Nadu will witness a surge in mercury in the coming days. A senior official of the RMC in a statement on Sunday, August 13, said, "The maximum temperature is expected to increase by two to three degree Celsius than normal."

The temperature may touch 40 degree Celsius in the days to come in many areas of Tamil Nadu including interior areas of the state. However, there are possibilities of sea breeze induced storms bringing rains in Chennai and Puducherry in the days to come.

On July 29, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the temperature in Tamil Nadu would increase slightly in parts of Tamil Nadu. The dry weather in the state has resulted in the increase of temperatures. In Madurai, the temperature was as high as 40 degree celsius for two consecutive days towards the end of July. Meanwhile, parts of Chennai like Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 36.9 degrees Celsius and 37.3 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees Celsius above average.

According to The Hindu, IMD officials said that there have been occasions when the the maximum temperature has risen above the normal temperature throughout the month of July in places like Madurai, Cuddalore and Chennai. Once, Madurai recorded an all time high temperature of 42 degree celsius.

(With IANS inputs)