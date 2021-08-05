Tamil Nadu drops caste name from school textbooks

The Tamil Nadu textbook corporation has started implementing the order of the state government which was given a few years ago to drop the caste surnames in streets and roads of Tamil Nadu, a statement from the state Text Book corporation on August 5, Thursday said.

Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the late M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) while speaking at the centenary celebrations of Dravidar Kazhagam founder, E.V. Ramaswami Periyar (Thanthai Periyor) in 1978 had said that his government would take steps to remove the caste references from roads and streets of the state and a government order was issued for the same later on.

Tamil Nadu textbook corporation removed the surnames of famous scholars like U.V. Swaminatha Iyer, his teacher Meenakshi Sundaram Pillai, Mayavaram Vedanayagam Pillai who authored the first Tamil novel, C.W. Thamotharampillai and Ramalingam Pillai, mentioned in lessons.

U.V. Swaminatha Iyer who is known as Tamil Thatha (grand old man of Tamil) for his immense contribution to Tamil literature will henceforth be known as U.V. Swaminathar. His teacher and guru, Meenakshi Sundaram Pillai will be known as Meenakshi Sundaranar. Mayavaram Vedanayagam Pillai, who authored the first Tamil novel will here from be known as Vedanayagam.

C.W. Thamotharanpillai will be known as just Damodaranar and poet Namakkal Kavignar Ramalingam Pillai will be known as Ramalingnar, but the Text Book corporation has not touched upon the titles Deekshithar and Desikar.

Mere changing names will not change mindset. Children should be taught to respect and co exist with people from all walks of life and treat everyone equally

