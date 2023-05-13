Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to reshuffle senior IAS officers

Present Finance secretary T Muruganandam will also be inducted as one of the Chief Minister's secretaries.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is in the process of finalising the list of secretary-level senior IAS officers. According to senior government sources, around 25 IAS officers would be transferred soon. Greater Chennai Corporation Secretary Gagan Singh Bedi is likely to become the Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and the present Principal Secretary Udayachandran is likely to become the new Finance Secretary.

Tangedco Chairman and Managing Director Rakesh Lakhoni will be shifted from his post and would be provided a key position. Rural development secretary P Amudha is likely to be moved to the special programme implementation department. Tourism and Dairy development secretaries will also be transferred.

However, sources in the government told IANS that there are several pulls and pressures from the ruling DMK quarters for the new postings, and hence the Chief Minister is taking time to announce the list of secretary level IAS officers.