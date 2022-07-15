Tamil Nadu CM Stalin recovering well from COVID-19, says hospital

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was admitted to a hospital on July 14 for COVID-19 related investigations.

news Coronavirus

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after he tested positive for coronavirus, is in good health and recovering well, said a statement issued by the hospital on Tuesday, July 15. The Chief Minister had tested positive on July 12, and was admitted to Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai on July 14 for investigation and observation. On Friday, the hospital said that the neccessary investigations related to COVID-19 were completed, and the Chief Minister has been advised to rest for a few days.

“Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru MK Stalin was admitted yesterday for necessary investigations regarding Covid infection. The investigations have been completed and medications have been provided as per Covid treatment protocol. The Chief Minister is recovering well and is in good health. He has been advised rest for a few more days (sic),” a statement from the hospital said.

On July 14, the Chief Minister's office had released a statement saying Stalin had tested positive after he complained of tiredness and fever. Earlier on July 12, Stalin himself had appealed to the people of the state to wear masks, get vaccinated and stay safe. “I have isolated myself after testing positive. Let us wear face masks and get vaccinated to protect ourselves,” he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 2,283 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, but no fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Health Department. Five districts accounted for most of the new cases with Chennai adding 682, Chengalpet 367, Tiruvallur 176, Coimbatore 156 and Kancheepuram 102 to the tally, while the rest were spread across other districts. Chennai was leading among districts with 6,351 active infections.

