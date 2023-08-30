Tamil Nadu CM Stalin felicitates Chess World cup finalist Praggnanandhaa

Indian chess prodigy and runner up of the recent World Chess Championship FIDE, R Praggnanandhaa on Wednesday met the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son and Sports Minister Udayanidhi Stalin.

The parents of the chess wizard, Ramesh Babu and Nagalaskhmi and coach RB Ramesh were also present in the meeting.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister handed over a memento and a cheque of Rs 30 lakh to the chess prodigy who reached India on Wednesday from Azerbaijan where the World Chess Championship was held.

The young chess sensation was received at the official residence of the Chief Minister.

Praggnanandhaa, who defeated Hikaru Nakamura and Fabia Caruana, both world beaters before losing a closely contested fight with world number one Magnus Carlson, said that he was thrilled at the splendid reception at the Chennai International Airport and subsequent warm welcome at the Chief Minister’s residence.

Speaking to media persons on his arrival at Chennai, Praggnanandhaa said, “I am very happy and thrilled to see people coming in large numbers and recognising chess. This tells us that chess is growing as a sport.”

He said that his main aim was to qualify for the candidates at the World Cup and was happy at having achieved that.