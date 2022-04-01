Tamil Nadu CM Stalin asks Union govt to clear pending dues of Rs 20,000 crore

Chief Minister MK Stalin submitted a memorandum to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighting the pending dues, including GST compensation.

news Politics

Tamil Nadu on Friday, April 1, urged the Union government to release outstanding dues of over Rs 20,000 crore to the state, saying that the COVID-19 outbreak has necessitated additional expenditure to the state government towards upgrading the health infrastructure. Chief Minister MK Stalin submitted a memorandum to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighting the pending dues, including GST compensation. He is on an official visit to New Delhi.

In the memorandum to Nirmala, Stalin has stated that the dues from the Union government amount to Rs 20,860.40 crore of which the GST compensation was Rs 13,504.74 crore. Tamil Nadu was facing 'severe financial stress' despite easing of the COVID-19 situation at present, as the revenues have been badly affected due to the pandemic, the Chief Minister said.

"The pandemic necessitated the state to incur additional expenditure towards upgrading health infrastructure, medical equipment, drugs and also implement welfare schemes for the vulnerable sections of the populace," he said.

Among the dues, he said the Goods and Services Tax Compensation arrears from the Ministry of Finance was the highest at Rs 13,504.74 crore. He also said that the state government was yet to receive Rs 2,203.25 crore for the custom milled rice subsidy from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. The school education department was yet to receive the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan grant of Rs 2,109.08 crore from the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Stalin also made a request to the Finance Minister to extend the GST compensation period, stating Tamil Nadu would face a revenue loss of approximately Rs 20,000 crore. During the introduction of GST in July 2017, Tamil Nadu agreed to forgo its fiscal autonomy with an assurance from the Union government that the revenues of the state would be protected, he said.

"In the last five years, there has been a wide gap between the actual revenues realised and the protected revenues guaranteed. This trend was visible even before the pandemic and the gap has been increasingly wide ever since", he said. Stalin further said that the GST compensation period was ending on June 30, 2022 and Tamil Nadu would face a revenue loss of approximately Rs 20,000 crore in the coming financial year. "We urge the Union government to extend the period of compensation by at least two years beyond June 2022", he said.

In another development, stating that the Tamil Nadu government has been creating model schools in the southern state on the lines of Delhi, Stalin along with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal visited a government school in the national capital where officials briefed the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on the change in the education system in the city under the AAP government. An official informed Stalin that the Delhi government has been spending around 25% of its budget on education consistently for the last six to seven years.

Stalin said his government has been replicating Delhi's model schools in the southern state. "After coming to power in Tamil Nadu, we have been giving the highest priority to the education and medical sectors. Just like how model schools are running in Delhi, we are doing in Tamil Nadu also. We will invite Chief Minister Kejriwal after the completion of work there. He should come. I invite him on the behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu," he said.

Kejriwal told Stalin that principals of government schools are sent for training abroad and teachers are trained in Indian Institutes of Management. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told Stalin that the Delhi government is moving children away from rote learning to mindful learning. When Stalin asked about improvement in terms of English, Kejriwal told him that they have tied up with the British Council and the US Embassy to train teachers in the language.