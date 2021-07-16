Tamil Nadu Class 12 state board exam results to be announced on July 19

The results will be available online and the students will also receive an SMS on their mobile numbers.

news Education

Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) announced on Friday, July 16 that the results of Class 12 students will be announced on July 19. The results will be available online and the students will also receive an SMS on their mobile numbers. After the board exams were cancelled following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tamil Nadu government had set up an expert committee to calculate the results of Class 12 students.

The committee decided that 50% weightage would be given to the Class 10 public exam marks (average of the top three subjects), 20% to Class 11 public exam theory marks and 30% to class 12 practicals/internal marks for both practical and non-practical subject groups. Students who are not satisfied with the results are given the option to write the board exams when the COVID-19 situation improves, the School Education Department has said, and the marks scored in that exam will be taken as final.



The State Board class 12 students in Tamil Nadu will be the first to get their final results this year. The Central Board of Secondary Education had said that it would announce the results by July 31. The Central Board of Secondary Examinations (CBSE) is to announce its results only on July 31 while the Tamil Nadu state board will become the first to announce the results for Class 12.



Recently, the controversy around the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical students has flared up once again in Tamil Nadu. In a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister MK Stalin urged for the exam to be postponed, as it could lead to increased spreading of the coronavirus. NEET is scheduled to be held on September 12.

The mark lists can be downloaded from the website www.dge.tn.gov.in and www.dge.tn.nic.in from July 22 onwards.