Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board exams postponed, practicals to continue

State government also added that government and private colleges and universities in the state must conduct their classes and examinations for students online.

Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced that Class 12 Board examinations for the state board have been postponed to a later date. However, practical exams, which got underway on Friday, will continue. With steeply rising COVID-19 cases, the state government issued a fresh set of semi-lockdown protocols that will come into effect starting April 20, Tuesday.

The governmentâ€™s announcement comes days after CBSE and ICSE Boards postponed examination for Class 12. While CBSE had cancelled Class 10 examinations, ICSE had postponed Class 10 exams, with a decision expected to be taken in June. The Tamil Nadu government had earlier cancelled Class 10 examinations. Earlier on Sunday, Union Education Minister announced that the April session of JEE (Main) exams would be postponed.

According to Tamil Nadu governmentâ€™s press bulletin, government and private colleges and universities in the state must conduct their classes and examinations for students online. The same is applicable to educational institutions, government and private training institutes. The government has also banned summer camps.

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu government imposed a fresh set of protocols with an intent of slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the state. As part of this, the state has brought back 10 pm to 4 am night curfew and complete lockdown on Sundays. Tea shops, restaurants, shops, malls, and other such establishments can function with 50% occupancy and can stay open only until 9 pm.

