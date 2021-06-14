Tamil Nadu Class 10 mark sheets to not have marks: Minister Anbil Mahesh

The Tamil Nadu government in April 2021 cancelled the final exams for Class 10, 9 and 11 students due to the surge in novel coronavirus cases.

The mark sheet for Class 10 students in Tamil Nadu will only have pass details and not their marks, said Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday. Last year, students were provided marks based on their quarterly-yearly, half-yearly marks and their attendance.



In a press meet after initiating the admissions for Class 11 students, the Minister said, “We still haven’t thought about making them physically appear for the classes. In this scenario, we only have a medium of Kalvi TV to teach the students. There is a need for connectivity in several areas and till now we have engaged the children by giving assignments through Whatsapp.”



However, the Minister added, “We are discussing how to retain the students who are shifting to government schools from private schools. I have visited schools in districts including Salem and Kanyakumari. The headmasters of government schools said that they are also expecting an additional number of students to join the school. They said they will equip themselves for that and some have requested more teachers.”



The Chief Educational Officers will be submitting the letter by Monday so we will take action, he said.



When asked about the spread of coronavirus during book distribution at schools, the Minister said, “We have given relaxations for 27 districts and only based on the relaxations we have informed the students to come and collect books. We will follow coronavirus etiquettes.”



