Tamil Nadu Class 10 boards results out, 90.1% students clear exam

The pass percentage has seen a drop from previous years before the pandemic.

news Education

The results for the Tamil Nadu SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) exam, or Class 10 board exam, have been announced, with over 90% of the students clearing it. While a total of 9,12,620 students appeared for the exam, 90.1% of them, or 821994 candidates, have passed. The pass percentage has seen a drop from previous years. It was 94.5% in 2018 and 95.2% in 2019. In the two years since then, all students were passed as exams were not conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students can check their results on tnresults.nic.in and other websites.

Among the school candidates who wrote the exam, 460120 were boys and 452499 were girls, while there was one transgender candidate. The pass percentage among boys this year was 85.8%, and among girls, it was 94.4%, the Tamil Nadu Department of Government Examinations said in its performance analysis of candidates who wrote the SSLC public examination. A total of 6,016 disabled students appeared for the exam, and 90.15% of them (5,424 candidates) cleared it. Apart from school candidates, 242 prisoners also wrote the SSLC exam, and more than half of them (133 candidates) have passed.

A total of 4,006 schools have achieved a 100% pass percentage, among which 886 are government schools, the Department of Government Examinations said. Among those who were enrolled, around 4.5% of 42,519 did not appear for the exam.

A total of 65 students in the state scored more than 495 out of 500 marks in the exam, while 520904 students scored less than 300 marks. The subject wise pass percentage showed that the lowest pass percentage was seen for the Maths exam. While 94.84% of the students cleared the Language paper, 96.18% cleared the English paper, 90.89% passed the Maths exam, 93.67% passed the Science exam, and 91.86% passed the Social Science exam.