Tamil Nadu Class 10 board exam results to be declared, here’s how to check

The exams were cancelled after being postponed twice amid the rising COVID-19 cases in June.

The government of Tamil Nadu will announce the results of class 10 board exams on Monday. The results are expected to be available on the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations around 9.30 am on Monday.

The state government had cancelled the public exams for class 10 students studying in state board syllabus due to the COVID-19 lockdown. It also said that the marks will be awarded to the students based on their performance in the half-yearly and quarterly examinations conducted in their respective schools and their attendance records. According to reports, over nine lakh students had registered to appear for the board exams which were originally scheduled to be held from March 27 to April 13.

The board exams for class 10 students were cancelled in June after the schedule was postponed twice. The government had first announced that the exams will be conducted between June 1 and June 15 and then after receiving widespread flak, postponed it to start on June 15 and end on June 25. The Madras High Court had also slammed the state government and asked what the hurry was to conduct the exams amid the rising COVID-19 cases across Tamil Nadu. After much deliberation, the government of Tamil Nadu announced the cancellation of the exams and that all the students who were supposed to write the exams will be promoted to class 11.

Last year, the results for class 10 board exams in Tamil Nadu was declared on April 29. The overall pass percentage recorded by the candidates in 2019 was 95.2%. Over 9.37 lakh students had appeared for the exams in 2019 of which over 8.92 lakh students cleared all the subjects.

The state government had declared the results of class 12 board exams on July 16 in which Tamil Nadu recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.3%.