Tamil Nadu to buy 6000 MW additional power to tide over summer shortage

While April and May require an additional 2500 MW of power each, the TANGEDCO has chalked out strategies to buy a total of 6000 MW of power, an official said.

news Electricity

Tamil Nadu is set to purchase power to the tune of 6000 megawatts (MW) to overcome the expected shortage in the months of April and May. Sources in Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (TANGEDCO) told IANS that an agreement has been made with power suppliers to purchase 3047 MW for the month of April and 3007 MW for the month of May respectively.

A senior officer of TANGEDCO told IANS that they have given a detailed presentation to the Tamil Nadu government on the acute power shortage that is expected to be faced in April and May. While each month requires an additional 2500 MW of power, the TANGEDCO has chalked out strategies to buy a total of 6000 MW of power, the official said.

Tamil Nadu Power Minister Senthil Bhalaji had on Monday, April 18, said in the legislative Assembly that the state was facing acute power shortage during the peak summer and that TANGEDCO was in the process of buying power. Other than power vendors, TANGEDCO has also approached Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC), which is in the public sector, to buy power. Sources in TANGEDCO told IANS that the state electricity department has communicated to the NLC to provide 1500 MW of power to it if the requirements arise.

However, sources told IANS that no agreement has been signed with the NLC regarding the purchase of power. According to informed sources, the power from NLC is kept in reserve. The state is also likely to tap the solar power supply and has also arranged 1000 MW power from solar power producers. This 1000 MW of Solar power will also be kept in reserve if the need arises.