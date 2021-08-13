Tamil Nadu Budget live updates: PTR presents state’s first paperless budget

The Tamil Nadu Budget which is the first after DMK came to power in May 2021 will be closely watched.

The DMK government presents the revised Budget for 2021-22 at 10 am on Friday, August 13 at the Kalaivanar Arangam. The Budget session which starts on Friday will conclude on September 21. Finance and Human Resource Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan will present a paperless Budget for the time. Stating that this is the first time in the country that a state is presenting an e-budget, the state government said that computers have been set up.

The Budget, which is the first after MK Stalin won the Assembly election and assumed charge as Chief Minister in May 2021, will be closely watched for how the government balances Tamil Nadu’s precarious finances and delivers on its poll promises.

The Budget comes days after PTR brought out a white paper on the state's finances. The white paper said Tamil Nadu’s fiscal situation is dire, with the report calling for reforms in order to break the ‘vicious cycle of increasing debt and interest costs’. The report noted that Tamil Nadu’s fiscal scenario was in large measure due to structural flaws in governance. “Most of our current problems are the result of a lack of proper governance, especially over the last seven years,” stated the paper while taking a dig at the previous AIADMK government.

