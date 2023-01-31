Tamil Nadu Board exams: Class 12 results to be out on May 5, Class 10 on May 17

The Class 12 exams, scheduled to be held from March 13 to April 3, will see more than eight lakh students appearing for the exam.

news Board Exams

The Class 12 Tamil Nadu board examination results will be announced on May 5 while the Class 10 results will be issued on May 17, according to a report in the Times of India. The Class 12 exams, scheduled to be held from March 13 to April 3, will see more than eight lakh students appearing for the exam. The Class 10 board exams will be conducted from April 6 to April 20, and more than 10 lakh students will write the exams at 3,986 centres in the state. Board exams for Class 11 will be held from March 14 to April 5.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Monday, January 30, that Class 11 exam results will be released on May 19. A consultation meeting with chief educational officers and district education officers was organised by the Directorate of Government Examinations on Monday.

“We have discussed appointing invigilators, keeping the question papers and answer sheets safe and conducting the exams without any issues. We have rescheduled the practical exams to give more time for preparation. The exams will begin on March 1 instead of March 6,” the TOI report stated, quoting the minister.

The minister said that private candidates who did not apply for Classes 10, 11 and 12 board exams would get another opportunity to apply on January 31 and February 1.

Sources in the school education department told TOI that educational officers were instructed to provide round-the-clock security to strongrooms where the board exam papers will be kept. The strongrooms should have only one door, it should be guarded by armed policemen, and the details of persons entering inside those rooms should be maintained in a separate register, officials added.