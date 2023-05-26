Tamil Nadu BJP functionary harasses govt doctor for wearing hijab, booked by cops

In a video shot by himself, Bhuvaneshwar Ram can be heard asking, ‘You are on duty, where is your uniform? Why are you wearing a hijab?’

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) local functionary has been booked by the Keelaiyur police in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district for harassing a woman doctor for wearing a hijab. A video of him arguing with the doctor on duty is doing the rounds on social media. The man, identified as Bhuvaneshwar Ram, is absconding, according to the police.

In the video shot by himself, Bhuvaneshwar Ram can be heard asking, “You are on duty, where is your uniform? Why are you wearing a hijab? You are on duty, right? I am doubting if you are a doctor. Where is the MD doctor? Why does she not have a uniform? Is she a doctor? What authority does she have to be a doctor? And she is sitting cross-legged wearing a hijab.”

The woman doctor is seen retaliating, and shooting a video. In her video, she is heard saying, “People are talking disrespectfully at night when there are lady staff members. It is wrong of him to shoot a video of a woman doctor without permission.”

An office bearer of a certain party(u know which), threatening a Muslim lady doctor on Night Duty, at Thirupoondi hospital, Nagapattinam district, for wearing a Hijab while on duty, last night. Tamilnadu is a secular state with a secular, just govt. Strict action should be taken. pic.twitter.com/CJPguqr3OZ May 26, 2023

According to a Hindu report, Bhuvaneshwar had gone to the Thiruthuraipoondi Primary Health Centre (PHC) on the night of May 24 when he saw the duty doctor in a hijab and picked a quarrel with her. After the video appeared on social media, cadres of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Communist parties, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and others gathered in front of the PHC and demanded Bhuvaneshwar’s arrest. Keelaiyur police have registered a case against Bhuvaneshwar and are on the lookout for him. He has been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 294b (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 298 (uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person), along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

