Tamil Nadu beaches to be out of bounds for public on Dec 31, Jan 1

The Tamil Nadu government also said that classes for students from classes 6-12 and higher education institutions will no longer be on a rotational basis from January 2022.

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday, December 13, announced that public gatherings will be banned at all beaches in the state on December 31 and January 1, effectively curbing New Yearâ€™s celebrations, as part of its COVID-19 prevention measures.

CM Stalin on Monday held a review meeting of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in Tamil Nadu, especially in the wake of the emergence of the latest Omicron variant in neighbouring states. Announcing certain relaxations, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that classes for students from classes 6-12 and higher education institutions will no longer be held on rotational basis but will be 'normal' from January 2022.

The government also said, however, that COVID-19 restrictions will be extended till December 31 in the state, and that the existing restrictions on social, cultural and political meetings would continue. "There will be no access to people to all the beaches on December 31, 2021 and January 1, 2022 as part of the measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19," an official release quoting the Chief Minister said. The popular Marina Beach in Chennai, among others in the state, are swarmed by people participating in New Yearâ€™s celebrations.

Among the relaxations announced, the government has allowed swimming pools to function. Further, to address a shortcoming in learning skills by school-going students and considering their future, classes 6-12 will no longer be held on a rotational basis from January 3, 2022 onwards but will be normal, it said. The same shall apply for colleges and technical training centres.

Following the emergence of Omicron variant cases in the neighbouring states of Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, people should avoid crowding in the ensuing festival season and follow COVID-19 protocol including use of face masks and social distancing, the Chief Minister said. He also urged the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19.