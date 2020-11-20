Tamil Nadu bans online gaming involving wagering or betting

People found gambling online will be punished with a fine of Rs 5,000 and six months imprisonment.

Tamil Nadu became the second south Indian state to ban online gambling after Andhra Pradesh, by way of an ordinance promulgated by Governor Banwarilal Purohit. According to a release, this is being done because innocent people -- which they say are mainly youngsters -- “are being cheated” and that some people have also died by suicide.

The ordinance bans wagering or betting in cyberspace using computers or any communication device. People found gambling online will be punished with a fine of Rs 5,000 and six months imprisonment, according to the ordinance.

In addition, it levies a fine of Rs 10,000 and two years imprisonment for those who open or keep a common gaming house. Further, it bans the electronic transfer of funds “used for wagering or betting, distributing the winnings, prize money”. It also seeks to punish those who run companies which have online games by wagering and betting.

The state government had submitted a proposal to the governor, and the ordinance amends the Tamil Nadu Gaming Act, 1930, Chennai City Police Act, 1888 and the Tamil Nadu District Police Act, 1859.

Karnataka is actively considering imposing a ban on online gaming sites and mobile applications in the state, state home minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said, "Online games are ruining many lives in the state. We have noticed it. Many illegal gambling and betting websites have mushroomed during the lockdown. We need to put an end to such a menace."

The home minister added that the state government was still studying various laws and rules that are already in practice in other states.

"What is more worrisome is that our youngsters have become addicted to this type of gambling. Many have lost their properties. I appeal to parents and elders to come out and register a complaint against online platforms if any youngster is addicted to gambling and forcing them to give away their properties," he said.

With inputs from IANS