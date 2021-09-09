Tamil Nadu bans all public congregations ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

The state government has banned congregations ahead of the festival on Friday.

news COVID-19

The Tamil Nadu government, on Thursday, issued fresh guidelines for the pandemic-induced lockdown in the state. The new guidelines state that all political, cultural, religious congregations will be banned till 31st October. The new rules are announced ahead of Friday’s Ganesh Chaturthi festival. It adds that there is a likelihood of the third wave of the coronavirus in the country in September and October because of which preventative measures are being taken.

“In the ongoing corona control measures, some relaxations have been announced considering the livelihood and economic well-being of the people. However, restrictions on festivals, political, social and cultural events continue. Events like this can turn into Super Spreader Events,” reads the latest guidelines released on Thursday.

The state has announced relaxation for the garlanding of statues of freedom fighters. According to the latest rules, five people from a family along with five politicians are allowed to pay respects to the statues after getting permission from the district administration.

The guidelines add that these rules were issued in order to prevent the impact of a possible third wave in Tamil Nadu. The guidelines also cite the increasing incidence of Nipah virus disease, not only in the neighbouring state of Kerala but also in the neighbouring state of Kerala as reasons for the new guidelines. The current ban on festivals, political, community and religious gatherings, which are more public gatherings, is in the public interest, the guidelines read.

The state government has urged the public to celebrate festivals at homes while avoiding crowded places as well as travel by public transport

The new guidelines come even as the state reported 1587 new COVID cases and 18 deaths on Wednesday.

The Tamil Nadu government had in August eased the lockdown restrictions allowing bars attached to hotels and clubs to commence operations. The state had also eased rules allowing beaches, public zoos and botanical gardens to be reopened. Swimming pools were allowed to reopen at 50% capacity while IT companies and movie theatres were allowed to function at 100% capacity.