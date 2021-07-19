Tamil Nadu announces Class 12 state board exam results

The Tamil Nadu government had cancelled the exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and had formed a committee to calculate Class 12 marks.

news Education

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi released the Class 12 exam results for Tamil Nadu state board schools at 11 am on Monday. The students can receive the mark sheets at their respective schools from July 22. The students can check their results from www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge1.tn.nic.in, www.dge2.tn.nic.in and www.dge.tn.gov.in. In Tamil Nadu, 4,35,973 girl students and 3,80,500 boy students appeared for the Class 12 examinations.

Speaking to reporters, minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said, “Overall 8,16,473 students attended the exam and the batch has 100% pass percentile. Over 30,500 students have scored a mark range between 551-600 in the science group as against over 1,867 students during the pre-pandemic days. In the commerce group, 8,809 students scored between the mark range of 551-600. When exams were conducted in pre-pandemic times only 4,439 students from the commerce group scored in this range.”

To a question on private candidates, he said, “Not just over 39,000 private candidates, but also those students who are not satisfied with their current marks, can opt for re-exams. Even Class 11 absentees can attend the re-exams. We will total the number of students opting for special examination and conduct the exams in September or October based on the suggestion of health experts and the Chief Minister, taking the pandemic situation into consideration.”

After Tamil Nadu government cancelled the board exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it formed a committee to calculate Class 12 marks. As per the decision, the marks will be awarded with 50% weightage given for Class 10 public exam marks (average of the top three subjects), 20% from Class 11 theory exams and 30% weightage based on Class 12 marks scored in practical/internal exams for both practical and non-practical subjects.