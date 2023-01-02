Tamil Nadu announces 4% DA hike as â€˜New Year giftâ€™ for employees

The move would entail an additional expenditure of Rs 2,359 crore, Chief Minister MK Stalin said.

news Politics

The Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees including teachers, pensioners and family pensioners would be increased from 34% to 38% with immediate effect, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Sunday, January 1. The increase, effective January 1, 2023, would benefit about 16 lakh staff and the decision was taken after considering the representation of government employees, he said.

Though the move would entail an additional annual expenditure of Rs 2,359 crore, the government has taken up the financial burden considering the welfare of state employees, CM Stalin said. Calling the DA hike a New Year gift, he appealed to the staff to cooperate with the government in its efforts aimed at people's welfare and prosperity.

On the protest of government teachers seeking 'equal pay for equal work', he said a committee of three top officials, headed by the Finance Secretary-Expenditure, would be set up. The government has decided to take steps based on the recommendations of the panel, he said.

Hundreds of secondary grade teachers (SGTs) from across Tamil Nadu sat on a hunger strike from December 27, demanding â€˜equal pay for equal work.â€™ It has been a long pending demand of teachers in the state, that SGTs appointed before and after May 31, 2009 receive the same pay. SGTs who were appointed after June 1, 2009 are paid Rs 3,170 less each month than those appointed on or before May 31, 2009 for the same role.

Teachers from various districts had arrived in Chennai to take part in the protest at the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) campus in Chennai. They called off the strike after CM Stalin assured to set up a panel to address their grievances.