Tamil Nadu: 20 UK returnees, 20 contacts test positive for coronavirus so far

However, it is yet to be confirmed whether any of those found positive, have contracted the new variant of the coronavirus.

news Coronavirus

A total of 40 people, half of them returnees from the United Kingdom, and the rest their contacts, have tested positive for the coronavirus in Tamil Nadu and are being treated in separate isolation wards, the state government said on Wednesday. While the primary virus cases from the UK increased to 20 from 19 on Tuesday, the number of their contacts testing positive during the same time mounted to 20 from 16, a bulletin said. Hence, five more positive cases have been reported under the UK returnees and contacts category.

However, it is yet to be confirmed whether any of those found positive, have contracted the new variant of the coronavirus. Approximately 2,300 passengers travelled from the UK recently, out of whom, 20 tested positive, 1,708 negative and the results of 167 were awaited, the bulletin said, adding that "tracing of other passengers is underway." Though 1,700 plus passengers tested negative, as a matter of extra precaution, their 1,041 close contacts were traced and tested and all of them were found to be negative.

All the UK returnees and their contacts who tested positive were being treated in separate isolation wards, the government said. The returnees and their contacts were from Chennai, Thanjavur, Madurai, Nilgiris, Theni, Chengalpattu and Nagapattinam.

On Wednesday, 945 people tested positive for the virus in Tamil Nadu taking the total active cases in the state to 8,615. The state has witnessed a total of 8.17 lakh coronavirus cases since the pandemic broke out in India in March. Among all districts, Chennai recorded the highest number of new cases on Wednesday as 275 people tested positive for the coronavirus followed by Coimbatore with 91 cases and Chengalpattu with 48 cases.

The state also recorded 17 deaths due to the coronavirus on Wednesday. Among the deaths reported in the state, the youngest person to succumb to the virus was a 46-year-old man from Chennai with no comorbidities. The 46-year-old was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on December 17 with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. The patient was provided treatment yet he succumbed to the virus on December 28 due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.