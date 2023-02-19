Tamil actor Mayilsamy’s demise: CM Stalin, Kamal Haasan and others offer condolences

Mayilsamy (57) passed away on February 19, hours after taking part in Shivaratri celebrations along with Drums Sivamani.

Condolences have been pouring in on social media over the demise of Tamil actor and comedian Mayilsamy. The 57-year-old actor passed away on Sunday, February 19 after he complained of discomfort and was rushed to Ramachandra Hospital in Chennai's Porur. He was declared dead on arrival by the hospital.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences over the actor’s passing and said, "Through the TV show Comedy Time, he (Mayilsamy) became a member of every Tamil household. He has been praised by Kalaignar (former Chief Minister Karunanidhi), expressed his opinions strongly in television debates, and created an unforgettable identity for himself in the cinema world. His loss cannot be compensated."

DMK Chepauk-Triplicane MLA, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development and actor, Udhayanidhi Stalin, also expressed his condolences to Mayilsamy’s family. Sharing a still from his film Nenjukku Needhi, that Mayilsamy had played a supporting role in, Udhayanidhi said, “I am deeply saddened by the death of brother Mayilsamy. He was a great character actor. He had a lot of compassion for people. He will forever be remembered by his fans.”

Actor and founder of the political party Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) Kamal Haasan tweeted saying, “My friend Mayilsamy had victoriously created a niche for himself in the field of comedy. Because of his helpful nature, he will be remembered by many.”

Director Bharathiraja offered his condolences and said, “He was someone who brought a lot of joy to people through his comedy. He was an affectionate person. Mr Mayilsamy, your death is a great loss to Tamil cinema.” Tamil actor and comedian Yogi Babu said, "I have known Mayilsamy annan ever since I was looking for acting opportunities. This is extremely shocking. He has helped many people. This is a great loss for all of us."

Actor Sarath Kumar also tweeted his condolences, saying, “Shocked and shattered on hearing the untimely demise of my good friend, great human being, philanthropist Mayilsamy. Deeply saddened. My heartfelt condolences to his family, relative, friends and colleagues of the film industry (sic).”

Percussionist Drums Sivamani addressed the media and said that he had been in touch with Mayilsamy until 3 am on Sunday as they were taking part in Shivaratri celebrations together. Expressing shock at the actor’s sudden demise, Sivamani said, “He loved music deeply and was a huge devotee of Shiva. On the day of Shiva, god has given him moksham (emancipation). I hope his soul finds peace and my condolences to his family.” Videos from a Shiva temple on Saturday night show Sivamani playing the drums with Mayilsamy by his side.