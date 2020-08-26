Tamannaah Bhatia’s parents test positive for coronavirus

The actor and other family members have tested negative.

news Coronavirus

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia’s parents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, while the actor herself has tested negative. Tamannaah announced the same through social media platforms on Wednesday afternoon.

The actor shared on Twitter and Instagram that they are taking all the precautionary measures as per the guidelines, after informing the concerned authorities.

“My parents were showing mild COVID-19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately my parents have tested positive. The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the precautionary guidelines,” wrote the actor.

She added that the rest of the family had tested negative.

“By the Grace of God they are coping well and all your prayers and blessings will put them on the road to recovery," said the actor.

Tamannaah's father recently celebrated his birthday on August 14 and the actor had shared an adorable family picture of theirs.

Tamannaah has worked in several films in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The actor shot to fame with the Telugu movie Happy Days under Sekhar Kammula’s direction in the year 2007.

She has also acted opposite senior actor Chiranjeevi in Tollywood in his recent hit Sye Ra Narasimha Reddy in the year 2019. She was also part of the blockbuster Baahubali franchise directed by SS Rajamouli in which she played a warrior.

Some of her other films include 100 percent love, Seetimaar, Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu, Aagadu and others. Though Tamannaah made her debut in Hindi, she saw success in Telugu. She has also acted in several Tamil movies.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases are only increasing in India day by day. So far, there are more than 3.23 million cases of coronavirus in India, of which 2.47 million have recovered and more than 59,000 people have lost their lives to the disease.