Talking Fingers Autistic kids busts myths about themselves in this book

Is non-speaking the same as non-thinking? Autistic kids respond:

Aadi Narayanan Nair

No, it is absolutely wrong, I think we non-speakers are having ability to think like anyone in this world. My own experience is that I can think, but I can’t speak verbally, because of that you should not say I am non-thinking.

Aditi Sowmyanarayan

I have only one sentence to say to people who believe in this - have brains will think.

Aratrik Dey

Speech is only a mode of communication, not a measure of intelligence. I’m intelligent, erudite, magnanimous and a good human being. Good human beings can do many things and can make this world a better place. Non-speaking does not mean non-thinking.

Devanshi Singh

Non-speaking definitely doesn’t mean non-thinking. People with speech disorders can astound you enormously with their thoughts. Not able to speak definitely doesn’t mean that a person is unable to think as well.

Joseph Kurian

I would like to express “sorry” on those people. Our thoughts are unveiled through communication. Typing, painting (canvass or pot), speech and poems are different systems of communication. Pacing through politics, philosophy, science – you can cling to any system. Persist on top disability training, yet try on recalling best possibilities.

Navneet Kulkarni

Non-Speaking is not the same as non-thinking. Non-Speakers are not Non-Thinkers, these are two different words. Thinking is the cognitive abilities which person uses to understand and respond to it through actions. Thought processing abilities and expressing our thoughts doesn't need only oral way of communication, it is also expressed through typing and gestures. Tools to express thoughts need cognitive abilities, not all speakers are highly cognitive and not all Non-speakers are Cognitively impaired. The one who speaks may not express his/her thoughts properly, the ones who do not speak may be very expressive, they only need different mode for communication. Time to change the perception of the linguistic world, the world should know the meaning of each words, what they use, the words we use is not just a dictionary, it's our behaviour towards expression of what we think., it should be handled with care.

Neerada Saseendra

Quite foolish. Really wonder why people are so ignorant when brain has so many functions allotted to its tiny different parts. Hope everyone understand how non-speaking write high-level exams and succeed

Nishant Sriram

It is funny that people think that non-speaking = non-thinking. It does not bother me what other people think. I think this because my family thinks I am smart and believe in me. People should try to communicate with us, believe in us and give us a chance.

Tarun Verma

No, non-speaking is not the same as non-thinking. From my experiences, I can say that Non- speaking always do think.

Vanshita Srivastava

I think not being able to speak does not mean that a person cannot have deep thoughts. Thoughts can be in mind but can be challenged to speak.

Do autistics lack empathy?

Akshat Rassay

There is no truth that autistics lack empathy. I certainly have empathy towards old and lonely people. I can think from others' perspectives. It helps me to improve my thinking and mental flexibility.

Anudeep Kandula

You think that we lack empathy, I ask

Are we the ones waging wars and killing innocents?

Are we the ones abusing children and women?

Are we the ones bombing schools?

Are we the ones who fight in the name of religion?

Are we the ones who judge people based on their skin colour and caste/religion?

Are we the ones who exploit the natural resources of other countries?

Are we the ones who spend more on weapons than on helping people?

So, you tell me, who needs more lessons on empathy?

Sarrvajeet Krishnaprasad

We are more empathetic than you think. But the gut problem leads to our behaviour which hides or covers our empathy. We have heavy gastric and acidity issues so we have certain requirements. When that is not complied with our behaviour issues start and we seem to be unempathetic.

Shiva Sanjith Vankamamidi

I don’t agree. People’s mind should change.

Sherin Mary Zacharia

No, When I hear or read about the difficulties of other people, I think about them.

Tarun Paul Mathew

Empathy is the simple ability to feel somebody else's pain or happiness as one's personal feelings.

No, we actually feel much more greatly. Taking lot of emotions in often manifests as intense feelings or behaviours. In many situations, I think that non-autistics really lack empathy highly more than us autistics. If the non-autistics had any empathy, young autists like me wouldn't be struggling so much perhaps?

Keeping in mind the fact that often non-autistics too don't really act in line with theory of mind would be good!

Aadi Narayanan Nair - I am 15 years old and from Kochi, Kerala. I like poetry and music.

Aditi Sowmyanarayan - I am a 17-year-old award winning writer and avid blogger from Bangalore.

Akshat Rassay - I am a non-speaking adult on the autism spectrum from Vadodara, Gujarat. I love cooking and listening to music.

Anudeep Kandula - I am 21 years old non-speaking autistic from Hyderabad who loves listening to music.

Aratrik Dey - I am 21 years old on autism spectrum from Chinsura, Hooghly in West Bengal. I love music and poetry.

Devanshi Singh - I am 11 and live in Kolkata, West Bengal. I love archery and math.

Joseph Kurian - I am 24 years old and live in Bangalore. My hobbies are painting and pottery

Navneet Kulkarni - I am a 18 year old autistic non-speaking boy from Solapur, Maharashtra. I love listening to music.

Neerada Saseendran - I am a 21-year-old autistic girl from Calicut district of Kerala. I write poems in English.

Nishant Sriram - I am 26 years old Autistic from Coimbatore. I enjoy cooking, cycling and music.

Shiva Sanjith Vankamamidi - I am 12 years old and live in Hyderabad. I like listening to old Hindi songs

Sarrvajeet Krishnaprasad - I am a 16-year-old happy and enthusiastic boy from Chennai. I like painting.

Sherin Mary Zacharia - I am a 21-year-old non-speaking autistic poet from Kochi and a published author

Tarun Paul Mathew - I am a 17-year-old non-speaking autistic boy from Kochi. I love music and math.

Tarun Verma - I am a 24 years old young autistic man from Noida. I enjoy music and doing puzzles online

Vanshita Srivastava - Namaste, I am from Gurgaon. I love travelling.