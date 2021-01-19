T-Nagar residence in Chennai could possibly be VK Sasikala address after release

The former AIADMK General Secretary is set to be released from the Parappana Agrahara prison on January 27.

news Politics

Former AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala is set to be released from the Parappana Agrahara prison in Karnataka in about 10 days. As her adversaries speculate over her political intentions once she sets foot outside the prison, they are also keeping a close watch on where the confidante of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa will choose to live. This, in itself, could create an understanding of whether she will choose to remain politically active ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Based on conversations with multiple sources close to Sasikala, there are four possibilities that are being considered suitable for her stay post the prison term. The top on the list is her niece Krishna Priya's house in T Nagar. Krishnapriya's mother Ilaivarasi (Sasikalaâ€™s sister-in-law), is also in prison after she was convicted in the disproportionate assets case. Though the house that Sasikala owns (indirectly) in Poes Garden would have been her preference, it has been ruled out as in September 2020 the Benami Prohibition Unit issued a notice to the owner.

Sources further say that Sasikalaâ€™s ECR property will be ruled out since it is too far from the city, while TTV Dhinakaranâ€™s Adyar residence could prove to be politically tricky, as it is expected that Sasikala will want to gain control over the AIADMK. Staying with her nephew Dhinakaran, could signify the decision to cut all ties with the ruling party.

This finally leaves behind the T Nagar residence which is considered the biggest possibility for her stay. It is to be noted that Sasikala had stayed in Krishnaveniâ€™s house in T Nagar earlier. She had been out on a 5 day parole in October 2017 to meet her husband who had undergone organ transplant surgeries and stayed with Krishnapriya at that time.

However, sources in her office say that all these plans are being made without any word from Sasikala on her preference. Since the lockdown was announced in March 2020, no one from either her legal counsel or family has actually met or spoken to Sasikala. In fact the last visit by the family was in January 2020.

"We can speculate and keep multiple places ready for her. But she has to take the final call," says her advocate Raja Senthura Pandian. "Noone has spoken to her for 10 months now and the last conversation we had was via a letter. Once the Karnataka prison authorities let us go in and see her, we will have more clarity about exactly what she wants," he adds.