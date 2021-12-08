T-Hub onboards 23 startups for its 7th cohort of Lab32 accelerator program

The seed accelerator hybrid program will commence on December 7th for three months, and will end in March 2022.

Atom Startups

T-Hub on Tuesday, December 7 announced the launch of the seventh edition of its seed accelerator program, Lab32, with the onboarding of 23 startups. The program guides entrepreneurs to refine their products for market fitness and create maximum economic and social impact in India and the world.

The seed accelerator hybrid program will commence on December 7th for three months, and will end in March 2022. It comprises demand-driven startups that will solve challenges from emerging sectors such as Sustainability, Edtech, Direct to Consumer, Media, FinTech, AgriTech, Supply Chain, Blockchain, Big Data, Cyber Security and Collaboration Tech.

More than 175+ startups from across the country applied for this batch and were evaluated by the startup innovation team of T-Hub. They were selected based on criteria such as – founder’s mindset, product readiness, business scalability and innovative solutions. The three-month-long sector-agnostic seed accelerator program will encompass customised workshops, mentorship, office hours, expert guidance, peer review, product evaluations and other essential interventions. Startups will work on business goals in an intensive setting.

So far, Lab32 has hosted six cohorts since its launch in 2018 and helped 225 startups to scale their businesses quickly and strategically. “It has emerged as the country’s premier program that aims at preparing startups for rapid growth making them market ready. The program has achieved various milestones in terms of employment created and revenues generated. They have also been awarded INR 7+ crore worth benefits,” T-Hub said in a statement.

Additionally, Lab32 will be offering the startups various opportunities for collaboration and relationship building with relevant alumni startups, EIR (Entrepreneur in Residence) and startups that are a part of T-Hub’s Community. The startups will continue to receive support even after the program ends and get access to events, deals, advisory and tailored introductions, T-Hub said.