T-Hub 2.0 in Hyderabad to be inaugurated on June 28: Four things to know

T-Hub 2.0 comes with a total built-up area of over 5.82 lakh square feet and is expected to house over 2,000 startups, corporates and investors, among others.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be inaugurating the new facility of business incubator T-Hub in Hyderabad on June 28. Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao on Sunday, June 26, tweeted, "The best way to predict the future is to create it - Lincoln. Delighted to announce that Hon'ble CM KCR Garu will be inaugurating the new facility of @THubHyd on 28th June giving a huge fillip to the Hyderabad Innovation ecosystem (sic)."

Established in 2015, T-Hub (Technology Hub) is an innovation hub and ecosystem enabler based out of Hyderabad. It is a public private partnership between the state government and three premier academic institutes â€”- the International Institute of Information Technology-Hyderabad (IIIT-H), the Indian School of Business (ISB), and the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University of Law.

The first phase of T-Hub was launched in 2015 at IIT-Hyderabad. Housed in a 70,000 square feet space called Catalyst within the campus, the facility rents out office and meeting space, and offers services such as connections with mentors and investors, to startup companies.

Here are a few things to know about T-Hub 2.0:

> The new building, which has come up at Raidurg in Hitec City, comes with a total built-up area of over 5.82 lakh square feet which makes it the world's largest innovation campus, the second largest being startup incubator Station F based in France, an official release earlier said.

"This (T-Hub 2.0) will be a microcosm of the innovation ecosystem which will house more than 2,000 startups, corporates, investors, academia, and national and international ecosystem enablers," T-Hub CEO Srinivas Rao Mahankali said.

> The building for T-Hub 2.0 was originally scheduled to be ready in the second half of 2019 but the work was delayed due to various factors and COVID-19 led to delay of another two years.

> Telangana Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao had stated earlier that the state government has invested more than Rs 276 crore on the facility.

> T-Hub 2.0 offers various programmes for start-ups and forged associations with a number of companies and like minded organisations globally.

A release had earlier said that the first phase of T-Hub had touched more than 1,800 startups through various programmes and initiatives, and has evolved from prototyping programmes to crafting institutionalised programmes to support the innovation journey of more than 600 multi-national corporations like Facebook, Uber, HCL, Boeing, Microsoft, and Qualcomm.

With IANS and PTI inputs