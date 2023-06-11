Swimming pool near Chennai where six-year-old drowned sealed, owners arrested

The police say the death of the boy was due to the negligence of the owners of the unlicensed swimming pool.

On Wednesday, June 7, a six-year-old boy drowned in a private swimming pool on the outskirts of Chennai, in Neelamangalam near Sriperumbudur. Two days after the tragic incident, the Manimangalam police arrested the owners of the swimming pool, Nagarajan (66) and Prabhu (37), for operating the facility without a proper licence. The swimming pool has been sealed as a result.

The deceased boy was identified as Sashwin Vaibhav, a Class 1 student from Neelamangalam. According to The Hindu, the owner of the swimming pool was identified as Vijayalakshmi (57) of Kandigai. Nagarajan and Prabu, who maintained the pool, are her husband and son. The owners allegedly failed to provide protective equipment to customers using their pool. The swimming pool was reportedly sealed by revenue officials on Friday, June 9.

Initially, the police registered a case under section 174 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) based on the complaint filed by the boy's father. However, after conducting an investigation, the charges have been altered to section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) leading to the arrest of the owners.

The police said that the owners negligently failed to employ a qualified coach and rescue team at the unlicensed NLS swimming pool. This negligence resulted in the death of the six-year-old boy, who was attending summer swimming lessons at the facility, they said.