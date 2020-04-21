Swiggy to lay off hundreds of employees from its cloud kitchens

Swiggy’s cloud kitchen includes Bowl Company and Homely.

Atom Layoffs

Some employees of Swiggy’s cloud kitchens will soon be laid off by the company, the food delivery platform said on Tuesday. This comes as companies are feeling the heat from the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Entrackr, which first reported the story, said that this move was likely to affect 800-900 employees. Livemint reported that 500 employees were likely to be impacted.

Swiggy’s cloud kitchen includes Bowl Company and Homely. According to TechRadar, 50% of Swiggy’s kitchens are likely to be shut, and the ones to be laid off will be low performers.

In a statement, Swiggy told TNM that apart from letting people go, it is also looking at renegotiating contracts with landlords and relocating kitchens, apart from discontinuing operations in a few locations.

“As COVID-19 disrupts daily life across the country, the hospitality industry has come under severe pressure. As the lockdown gets further extended, we are evaluating various means to stay nimble and focused on growth and profitability across our kitchens. These include renegotiating contracts with landlords, relocation of certain kitchens to more optimal locations and discontinuing operations at a few kitchens that have been severely impacted since the lockdown came into effect,” Swiggy said.

“This will, unfortunately, have an impact on a certain number of kitchen staff who will be fully supported during this transition,” it added.

However, reports say that these layoffs were planned to be done in March itself, and were held back.

“There were some cuts on jobs with respect to efficiency (of roles); this was however sanctioned by the board pre-COVID time itself (before the lockdown). Around 4 to 5 months ago, we were beginning to end contracts with cloud kitchen brands that were not efficiently able to service demand," a Swiggy executive told Mint.

Swiggy invested Rs 250 crore into its cloud kitchen business last year, when it launched Swiggy Access, which lets its restaurant partners set up kitchens in areas where they don’t operate.

“Swiggy has invested over Rs 175 crore towards setting up and running these kitchens. This success has encouraged us to invest an additional Rs 75 crore to bring more partner cloud kitchens in 12 new cities by March 2020,” the company said in a statement in November 2019.

Swiggy aggressively focussed on its cloud kitchens business prior to COVID-19, but operations being have shut in a few cities, and demand has been hit due to the lockdown, making matters worse.