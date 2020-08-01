Swiggy launches ‘Health Hub’ to offer gluten-free, low-carb and keto meal options

Launched in Bengaluru, Health Hub will extend to Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Delhi in the next few weeks.

Food delivery platform Swiggy has launched a dedicated healthy food section on its app called ‘Health Hub’, giving users an option to find gluten-free, high-protein, low-carb, organic, vegan, and keto meals across soups, salads, wraps and desserts. Swiggy said in a statement that it has worked with nutritionists and top restaurants in the country to enable curation of special health menus and dishes by restaurants.

Restaurants will also share detailed nutritional information on macronutrients like protein, carbs, fats etc. for these dishes, the company said. Health Hub is currently live for android users in Bengaluru and will expand to Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi in the next few weeks.

With Health Hub, consumers will have access to the nutritional break-up of each dish along with the calorie count. Over 10,000 healthy dishes from 1,000+ restaurant outlets are available on the platform at present.

Swiggy says that in its StatEATistics 2019 analysis, it observed a significant uptake in orders for healthy food, including dishes like Khichdi as well as global trends like Keto dishes. In 2019, healthy eating was one of the fastest growing consumer trends on the platform.

Further research, Swiggy says, revealed that one of the biggest gaps was the limited options when it came to health-focused dishes in Indian cuisine.

“There is a visible demand for healthy food choices by consumers and restaurants are seeking opportunities to innovate and stay relevant to these market changes. With Health Hub, we want to boost healthy eating patterns across the country and dismiss commonly held beliefs that healthy food is bland, hard to find and expensive. By leveraging the wide range of restaurants through our platform, we are not just empowering the consumers with an array of healthy options but also assisting restaurants to create differentiated and dedicated healthy menu options. With the launch of Health Hub, we expect this trend of ordering healthy dishes to grow and more than double over the next 6 months.” Vivek Sunder, COO, Swiggy, said.

Health Hub is live in 30+ areas in Bengaluru and provides healthy options from popular restaurants including Grow Fit, Truffles, Adiga’s, Chai Point, Apsara Ice Creams, Brooklyn Creamery to name a few.

As part of the launch campaign, consumers also stand a chance to win exciting offers and coupons as ‘Health Rewards’ for ordering in healthy food. The coupons can be used to leverage offers like a free diet plan with coaching from HealthifyMe, access to Cure.fit online classes and discounted therapy sessions, DocsApp subscriptions, live yoga sessions from SARVA yoga and Mi Fit Bands. The health rewards program is designed by Swiggy to assist its users in leading an overall healthy lifestyle.

To enable restaurant partners to adapt, Swiggy has said that it is providing support in menu design, ingredient sourcing, staff training, branding and marketing.

In Bengaluru, Swiggy has worked with Truffles to assist in curating a dedicated healthy menu and offer healthier versions of some of their most popular dishes like Tandoori/Peri Peri Chicken Burgers and protein packed Tandoori Chicken Steak which are healthier variants of their tandoori/classic chicken steak.