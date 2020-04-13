Swiggy expands its grocery delivery service to over 125 cities

Swiggy has also revamped its Swiggy Go offering to ‘Genie’, where it offers pick up and drop of items in over 15 cities.

Food-delivery platform Swiggy has expanded its delivery of groceries and household essential services to over 125 cities. The service is being fulfilled through neighbourhood stores and distribution centres of large brands. Available on the Swiggy app under the ‘Grocery’ tab, Swiggy is enabling on-demand procurement and delivery of essentials to the customers’ doorstep.

Through the ‘Grocery’ category, consumers can directly view available stores in their locality, add items to their cart for payment and opt for ‘No-contact’ delivery on prepaid orders.

Swiggy has partnered with several national brands and retailers such as HUL, P&G, Godrej, Dabur, Marico, Vishal Mega Mart, Adani Wilmers, Cipla and many other city specific stores to supply branded essential products and food items.

“While the grocery and essentials category has always been a part of our long-term strategy of delivering hyperlocal convenience, we have enabled faster ramp up for the benefit of our consumers. Extending our hyperlocal delivery offering will unlock a new dimension of convenience and safety for our consumers as well as earnings for our Delivery Partners during these extraordinary times. As we continue to scale this category, our goal is to provide the necessary support in terms of access to essentials and encourage citizens to stay at home during the lockdown period,” Vivek Sunder, COO – Swiggy said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Swiggy has also revamped its Swiggy Go offering to Genie, where it offers hyperlocal delivery service like Dunzo in over 15 cities.

Genie enables users to pick up and drop of items from anywhere within the city. This includes sending packages across the city or purchase essentials from a particular store. However, this service is limited to delivering essentials including over-the-counter medicines to the consumers during the lockdown period.

All deliveries for Grocery and Genie will be made by Swiggy’s dedicated fleet of delivery partners who are engaged on a principal to principal basis.