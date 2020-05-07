Swiggy co-founder Rahul Jaimini quits to join Pesto Tech

Rahul played a key role in laying the tech foundation that powers Swiggy today.

Atom Food Delivery

Food delivery platform Swiggy has announced that its co-founder and chief technology officer Rahul Jaimini is moving away from the company to join a career accelerator startup Pesto Tech as its co-founder. However, he will continue to be a board member and a shareholder of Swiggy.

Rahul co-founded Swiggy along with Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy in 2014 and according to the company, he played a key role in laying the tech foundation that powers the company today.

He has also played a key role in building Swiggy’s technology backbone while overseeing its evolution into the complex system that harnesses terabytes of data and AI/ML to deliver personalized experiences at scale.

Functions currently led by Rahul, including Platform Engineering, Analytics, IT and Labs, will be realigned to Dale Vaz, Head of Engineering and Data Science, who has been with the company for close to two years.

“The last 6 years at Swiggy were undoubtedly some of the best years. We set off with a massive goal to disrupt the food delivery industry and change the way the country eats, and this made for an exhilarating experience. Working with technology that has large scale impact is what excites me, and I am grateful to have had the opportunity to do just this at Swiggy and grow tremendously over the years. Although the time has come to move on and pursue other interesting challenges, I will continue to cheer for Harsha, Nandan and the entire Swiggy team as it strives towards delivering unparalleled convenience for consumers across the country,” Rahul Jaimini said in a statement.

Recalling how Rahul, Sriharsha and Nandan started working together, Harsha wrote in a blogpost, “As we scaled from 100 orders daily on a website-only offering to 15k orders daily in 6 months, Rahul and a small missionary team ended up building an entire suite of apps for our customers, delivery partners and restaurant partners. We were also the first brand in India to offer the delight of live tracking in delivery services! “