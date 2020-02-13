Swiggy to co-create delivery brands with restaurants, launches ‘BrandWorks’

Brands co-created by BrandWorks will be asset light, low investment delivery brands that operate out of a restaurant’s existing dine-in facility.

Atom FoodTech

Food delivery firm Swiggy has introduced a new initiative BrandWorks’ to co-create delivery brands with restaurant partners with unutilized kitchen capacities. The aim, Swiggy says is to serve unmet consumer needs.

This comes after the success of Swiggy Access, its cloud kitchen initiative that aims to solve gaps in supply for consumers and provide restaurant partners with growth opportunities --

These brands co-created by Swiggy’s BrandWorks will be delivery brands that operate out of the restaurant partners' existing dine-in facilities. This is an asset light, low investment model enabled purely through Swiggy’s intelligence and insights.

Swiggy says that this model can therefore scale rapidly and generate revenue for restaurants from day 1 with negligible capital investment.

However, Swiggy has clarified that this arrangement does not cannibalize the restaurant’s existing dine-in business.

BrandWorks partners with all kinds of restaurants and chooses restaurants only on their ability to create great culinary experiences. Swiggy currently has 100 such brands on its platform that were co-created with 95 restaurant partners across 13 cities.

“Our philosophy at Swiggy has been to create win-win solutions for all stakeholders. We know that sometimes, great culinary talent isn't necessarily directed towards meeting the biggest consumer needs, and we are therefore bringing our insights to bridge this gap. Having created over 1,000 Access kitchens for our restaurant partners, we are now meeting unmet consumer needs by co-creating delivery brands through our BrandWorks initiative. This is an important step in bridging supply gaps, creating consumer delight and offering restaurants unmatched growth opportunities through an innovative business model,” Vishal Bhatia, CEO – New Supply, Swiggy, said.

Vishal added that early signs suggest that BrandWorks has shown great promise in creating another good proposition for restaurant partners who have the aspiration to grow and consumers who are constantly looking for more cuisine options.

“Our goal is to co-create hundreds of such brands with multiple restaurant partners across the country by the end of 2020,” Vishal added.

Swiggy Access and BranWorks will complement each other. While Swiggy Access facilitates easy expansion of restaurant brands across locations, BrandWorks helps restaurant partners expand their brand portfolio using existing kitchen space and culinary abilities.

Some of the newly created brands through BrandWorks are House of Chow from Bercos, New Delhi, The Story of a Chinese Chef from Chennai, Baba Yega Burgers from Jaipur, which Swiggy claims have all seen early success and plan to expand to newer outlets. In addition, brands like Burger it Up from Bangalore and Royal Handi from Udaipur are looking at intercity expansion.