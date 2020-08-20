Swiggy claims 100% operations in Chennai resumed, in talks with delivery execs

On August 14, Swiggy delivery executives in Chennai began protesting allegedly over several incentives that were rolled back by their employer.

Close to a week after Swiggy employees began protesting in Chennai, the company has now stated that they have been able to resume 100% of their operations in Chennai, as of August 20.

“Over the last couple of days, we have had a positive dialogue with our partners to explain the revised pay-outs and assuage their concerns. As a result of this positive dialogue, most of our partners are back to delivering with us and we're serving 100% of the city of Chennai as of today (Thursday, Aug 20),” according to the statement.

The food aggregator has also claimed that their service fee is the best in the industry and an active delivery partner in the city makes a minimum of Rs 45 per order. “We are glad that our partners were able to understand the revised service fee which continues to be the best-in-the-industry. Once again, we would like to assert that most active partners have made over Rs 45 per order in the last week, with the high performing partners making over Rs 100 per order,” it states.

“Our partners earn incentives over and above this making their monthly service fee much higher. NO active Swiggy delivery partner in the city makes only Rs 15 or less per order on an average. We understand the efforts put in by our delivery partners in making Swiggy accessible to consumers and maintain an honest approach in enabling a sustainable service fee,” the statement continues.

However, a delivery executive TNM spoke to refutes this claim. “There’s a lot of politics to it. The minimum we get on an order that is within four-kms is about Rs 15. In a day, on average, if one person delivers 20 orders, for 15 of the 20, they will make only about Rs 15 per order. But they (Swiggy), will only refer to the remaining five deliveries where we would have made more, since they would have been over four-kms distance deliveries,” he explains.

On August 14, Swiggy delivery executives in Chennai began protesting allegedly over several incentives that were rolled back by their employer. Consequentially, food delivery was disrupted in parts of the city for close to a week. On Thursday afternoon, a portion of the delivery executives in T Nagar, Royapettah, Alwarpet, Egmore, etc had resumed their work. However, according to a delivery partner, those in Tambaram, Poonamallee, Porur areas continued to strike.

