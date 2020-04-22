Sweat, laughs and tireless work: The cleaning staff working in COVID-19 wards

The cleaning staff whom TNM spoke to eagerly shared their interactions with patients rather than any fear of being exposed or the difficulties of wearing the PPE gear.

Coronavirus Health

Jaya, an attendant at the Kottayam Medical College, did not have second thoughts when she was asked if she was ready to work in the isolation ward where a few COVID-19 patients were admitted, in the second week of March. “I knew it was not like regular duty. But I wasn’t scared. I really wanted to do my part in these difficult times,” she told TNM.

Like doctors and nurses attending to COVID-19 patients and others in isolation wards, the cleaning staff, too, are at great risk of exposure to the disease. They are given training to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) and take all precautions while working in the wards.

“It was the first time I was using PPE, but the demo by the authorities clearly showed us how to wear it. It was, however, difficult to do our work while wearing it. We feel so hot that we can’t wait to get out of it,” she recounted. “But we never hurry and everyone does their part willingly,” she added.

The duties of a cleaning staff member posted at the COVID-19 isolation or treatment wards ranges from making the beds of the patients, disposing of their food and other waste as well as sweeping and mopping the floor.

Besides these basic cleaning tasks, they also assist nurses in cleaning up the patients, especially if they are elderly. Pappa Hentry, a nurse at the Kottayam Medical College, gives the example of Thomas and Mariamma, the oldest couple in Kerala with COVID-19.

“The cleaning staff and nurses had to help them brush their teeth, change their diapers, give them a wash and help them eat. The cleaning staff even help us when the patients vomit,” said Pappa, who is currently part of the special medical team that has been sent to the Kasaragod Medical College.

“All the staff members who work in PPE will be fully wet with sweat when they come out of the ward,” she added.

The cleaning staff at the isolation wards are on six-hour shifts every day. Of those six hours, they remain in the PPE gear for at least four hours. While it takes about 15 to 20 minutes to put on the entire gear, it is a longer process to get out of it after they leave the isolation ward. Once they discard the single-use PPE, they must wash the clothes worn underneath the PPE and take a shower. Only after that can they come out.

‘Proud and happy to take care of patients’

Interestingly, all the cleaning staff whom TNM spoke to eagerly shared their interactions with patients rather than any fear of being exposed or the difficulties of wearing the PPE gear.

Radha (name changed), an attendant from Kasaragod, suffered from headaches after remaining in the PPE for hours. “My eyes would be red when I remove the gear. But it paled against the happiness I felt when on seeing the patients waiting to talk to us in the ward. We suddenly became important in that room. They also thank us for what we do. For the first time I feel that I’m doing something really great,” she said.

Jaya was a cleaning staff at the ward where the couple Robin and Reena, who contracted the virus from the NRI family from Italy, were admitted.

“They had their little daughter Raina with them in the ward. Initially, they were reluctant to speak to us; they were scared that we, too, would be infected. Then I befriended the little girl and we all gradually became friends. We were the only ones from the outside whom they could talk to. So they used to talk to us a lot, although they could not see our faces due to the PPE. But they found solace in interacting with us,” she recalled.

Jaya admits that the duty in a COVID-19 isolation ward is tough. “But I can go anywhere in the state and work in isolation wards. I will happily do my duty. Some patients were very friendly, some were distressed, but if not us who will serve them,” she said.

For Anil, an attendant in Kannur, his 14-day duty at a COVID-19 isolation ward has been the most satisfying part in his entire career. A staff member at the Payyanur Taluk hospital, he was deputed to the isolation ward of the Anjarakkandy Medical College in Kannur district for 14 days.

“The authorities informed us that they needed a male attendant to clean the isolation ward and dispose of the waste. I readily agreed,” said Anil. “Now I can proudly say that I also contributed my bit to face this pandemic," he added.

The cleaning staff members, Anil said, were never scared or too tired to stop and speak to the patients. “Of course, they would not recognise us the next day as they don’t get to see our faces due to the PPE. But I would introduce myself every day and enquire about their well-being so that they feel happy,” he said.

According to Pappa Hentry, the biggest challenge has been dealing with older patients. “Since they are old, they are frustrated to remain in isolation. They are desperate to go home. The oldest COVID-19 patient shouted at us, refused to take medicines and food, and even physically attacked some of us. But we know why they react like that, and we stood with them in all their difficult times. We even sang songs to put them to sleep,” she said.

“During such moments, the presence and assistance of a cleaning staff member helps us get through,” she added.