Swapna Suresh publishes selfies CPI(M) leader allegedly sent her, dares him to sue

Swapna released half a dozen pictures, including two selfies that the CPI(M) leader allegedly sent her, to prove a point that she and he were close.

Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case, released pictures of P Sreeramakrishnan, the former Speaker of Kerala assembly and top CPI (M) leader soon after he threatened legal action against her. Swapna released half a dozen pictures, including two selfies that the CPI(M) leader allegedly sent her, to prove a point that she and he were close, and then wrote, "This is just a simple and humble reply and a reminder to Mr. P Sreeramakrishnan for his FB post and related arguments. In case this doesn't remind him of the rest, then I request this gentleman to please file a defamation suit against me so that I may be able to produce the rest of the evidence before the Hon'ble Court."

Swapna had recently alleged that former state Minister Kadkampally Surendran, presently a legislator, and Sreeramakrishnan used to send her lewd messages and asked her to come to their houses. Sreeramakrishnan had responded saying he does not send such messages to anyone. “Is it possible to invite her to my official residence where my entire family and aged mother lives and not to mention several staff members? In the past also a lot of baseless allegations were aired against me and all know what happened to them. So I will deal with the present onslaught legally, after speaking to my party and also politically," he said. On October 25 morning, Sreeramakrishnan said he will speak to the party officials and take legal steps besides dealing with this politically also.

It is in response to this that Swapna released a series of pictures including two selfies of Sreeramakrishnan, one lying on the bed and another on what could be a couch. Other pictures were supposedly taken by Swapna in his office during ‘late night visits’. TNM cannot verify the pictures independently.

Sreeramakrishnan, who turns 55 next month, was a two-time legislator representing Ponnani, but did not get a nomination in the 2021 Assembly polls. After the Chief Minister retained office, Sreeramakrishnan was made the chairman of the state run Roots-Norka, a body that looks after the welfare of the Kerala diaspora.

Meanwhile, breaking his silence against the allegations, Kadakampally Surendran met the media and said this is the first time that his name was mentioned by Swapna.

"It's been more than two years since she first raised several allegations and till the other day, my name was not there, but now it has come. This is a political move against me. I will speak to our party officials and then take appropriate steps against this," said Surendran and added that she is now in the BJP camp.

Incidentally, Swapna Suresh last week came down heavily against Surendran and termed him as a "frustrated person who had invited her to a hotel room.”