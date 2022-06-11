Swapna’s statements are contradictory, says Kodiyeri in response to her audio

Gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh has released an audio, purportedly between her and a former journalist Shaji Kiran, which names the CM and state secretary Kodiyeri.

news Controversy

After Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case released an audio recording of a conversation she purportedly had with a former visual journalist called Shaji Kiran which names Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, the latter on Friday, June 10, said that the same case had hit the headlines in 2020 and was rubbished by the public. "Various national agencies had probed this case then and nothing surfaced and we, the Left, won two elections (2020 local body and 2021 Assembly) as the people had rubbished all these. Now again the same thing has resurfaced and the only new allegation is smuggling was carried out in biryani vessels,” he said, and added that this was nothing but an attempt at targeting Pinarayi, his family and the party.

"We have decided that we will launch a campaign against this and tell the people and then using the people, we will face this onslaught, which is now a joint initiative between the BJP and the Congress. We are the least worried as this is not the first time that Pinarayi has been targeted, as not long ago everyone heard about a company called Kamala International (Kamala is the name of Pinarayi’s wife) in Singapore and all know what happened to that baseless allegation," he said.

Kodiyeri also accused Swapna of giving contradictory statements. “Initially, she gave a clean chit to Pinarayi and his then aide M Sivasankar, saying that they had no role and now she says otherwise,” he pointed out.

"We have not seen her most recent statement while in her previous similar statement these things were not there. So it is the court which has to decide now," he added.

In reply to a question about an audio clip which Swapna released on Friday where she alleged that funds belonging to Kodiyeri and Pinarayi were sent to the US through Believers Church, Kodiyeri said that he has gone to the US thrice and that was for his treatment, with the entire expenses borne by the party.

Swapna alleged that Shaji Kiran had threatened her for naming CM Pinarayi and his family members in a statement under Section 164 of the CrPC, and asked her to retract her statement. The audio released by Swapna in Palakkad, on Friday, is allegedly between Shaji and herself, where he makes imputations against Pinarayi and Kodiyeri.