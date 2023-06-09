Suspended BRS leaders Srinivas Reddy, Krishna Rao to join Congress on June 12

Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and former minister Jupalli Krishna Rao were suspended from BRS in April this year for alleged anti-party activities.

After their suspension from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party in Telangana, former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and former minister Jupalli Krishna Rao will be joining the Telangana Congress on June 12 ahead of the 2023 state legislative assembly elections. The two leaders were suspended from BRS in April this year for alleged anti-party activities.

The suspension came a day after Krishna Rao joined Reddy in rebelling against the partyâ€™s leadership. Reddy held an Atmeeya Sammelanam (a spiritual meet) with his followers on April 9 in Kothagudem, leveling allegations of misappropriating funds against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and the party as well.

"Both the leaders will be joining Congress in the next few days and it will give the party a big boost because they have promised to join with a cadre of over one lakh. There will be more such names coming to the party in the days leading up to the election," said a member of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) in Hyderabad, who did not wish to be named.

The two leaders are said to join Congress on June 12 and officially be inducted into the party by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on June 25 at a public meeting in Khammam.

Reddy was elected to Khammam Lok Sabha seat on a YSRCP ticket in 2014 and later joined BRS in 2017. As such, there was speculation that Reddy would join YSRTP led by YS Sharmila instead of Congress.