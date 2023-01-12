Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma gets gun licence citing death threats

Nupur Sharma, whose controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed led to protests and violence last year, recently moved a plea before the Delhi Police for a gun licence.

news Controversy

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, whose controversial comments against Islam and Prophet Mohammed during a television debate triggered protests and violence last year, has now been given a gun licence, a Delhi Police source told IANS on Thursday, January 12. The source said that Nupur has been given the licence to carry a firearm for her protection.

During a TV debate last year, Nupurâ€™s provocative comments on Prophet Mohammed led to violence and widespread criticism. The BJP later suspended her from the post of party spokesperson. Her comments led to a diplomatic controversy, as many Muslim nations â€“ including Iran, Indonesia, Jordan, Afghanistan and members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) â€“ condemned them. Amid reproach from several nations which share significant economic relations with India, the BJP suspended Nupur.

The Supreme Court had also strongly criticised Nupur, observing that her remarks on the Prophet were â€˜single-handedlyâ€™ responsible for the widespread protests over the remarks and the brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur. She was booked by the Mumbai Police and Hyderabad Police on various charges including promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace.

Nupur had later filed a complaint with the cybercrime unit of Delhi Police alleging death threats. She recently moved a plea before the licensing unit of the Delhi Police requesting that her life was in danger and that she needed a gun to carry with her round the clock for self-defence. In her application, she told the police that she was receiving death threats and needed a pistol to carry. The police unit allowed her plea after taking opinions and assessing the gravity of the matter.

