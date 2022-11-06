Suspecting a love affair, father stabs teen daughter to death in Andhra

The police arrested the father V Varaprasad on Saturday morning and booked a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 for murder case.

news Crime

In a shocking incident of parental violence, a 16-year-old girl was brutally murdered by her father in Andhra Pradesh, after he suspected her of being in a love affair. The incident occurred on Friday, November 4 in the limits of I Town police station in Visakhapatnam. The father of the girl, V Varaprasad confessed to the murder through a selfie video that he posted on his Facebook handle, which has been temporarily locked now. The police arrested Varaprasad on November 5, Saturday morning and booked a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 for murder.

In the video, Varaprasad said, “I didn’t raise my daughter for that boy. I have raised my daughter to educate her and to be responsible. I joined her (my younger daughter) in boxing classes and sent her to the school she wanted. I sacrificed my own future to give my daughters a better future, as it's my responsibility. But I have been observing her behaviour, she deviated from everything. I did not like it. Today is my mother’s death anniversary. On the same day, I killed my daughter.” He then showed his daughter’s dead body in the video. The girl was killed a day before she turned 17-years old.

Speaking to TNM, Station House Officer (SHO) of I Town police, L Revathi said that two days before the death of the girl, the accused had come to the I Town police station complaining about his daughter’s behaviour. He had said that his daughter was being adamant and would not listen to him. The police had then counselled the daughter and had sent her back.

Revathi, who had spoken to the daughter, said, “It was understood that there was a lot of disturbance in their family. The accused and his wife had an inter-caste love marriage (both upper caste) and they had separated a decade ago as he was abusing her. Later on, his elder daughter married out of love and left home. The accused became fearful that his younger daughter would also fall in love and he had demanded that she not talk to a boy. But, the younger daughter found her father to be too aggressive in his behaviour and she refused to agree to his demands. And on Friday, in an uncontrollable anger, he brutally stabbed his own daughter to death.”

