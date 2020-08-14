Sushant Singh Rajput's sister calls for a global prayer meet on Independence Day

Marking the two-month death anniversary of Sushant, Shweta took to Instagram and informed everyone about the "global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation".

news Sushant death case

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, has requested people to come together and collectively pray for the late actor on Independence Day. Marking the two-month death anniversary of Sushant, Shweta took to Instagram on Friday and informed everyone about the "global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation".

"It has been 2 months you left us bhai and we are still fighting to know the truth, to know what actually happened that day. I request you all to please join us for Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput, so that the truth prevails and we find justice for our beloved Sushant," Shweta wrote.

Along with it, she shared a poster with information about the prayer meet for Sushant, who died on June 14.

Sushant's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also asked people to participate in the global prayer meet. "It's already 2 months Sushant and I know u are happy wherever you are. Everyone please join tomorrow (15th August) at 10 a.m. and pray for our beloved Sushant," Ankita wrote on Instagram.

Several Bollywood stars including Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Zareen Khan have also joined Sushant's family members in their campaign seeking a CBI probe into the actor's untimely demise.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate probing the money laundering case involving the death of Sushant Singh Rajput has found no big transactions from the late Bollywood actor's accounts to the bank account of his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

However, the ED has found that Rs 15 crore was transacted from his account as alleged by his father K.K. Singh, said an ED source related to the probe. The ED source also said that the agency will try to ascertain besides Sushant, who was using his debit cards, internet banking, credit cards and other financial transactions.

"We are mapping the transactions to ascertain the movement of money from Sushant's account to other accounts and for what purpose," he added.

The agency said that the agency is collecting all the banking transaction details to study the mode of payments done via Sushant's bank account.