Sushant Singh Rajput case: 8 former top cops file PIL against media trial

The plea said that some media companies are running biased news 24X7 against the Mumbai police, its Commissioner and DGP.

news Court

Eight former high-ranking Mumbai police officers have approached the Bombay High Court against the media trial in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The petitioners on Thursday said that a certain section of media is unethically covering the death of Sushant and this is tarnishing the image of the Mumbai Police. Former DGPs PS Pasricha, K Subramaniam, D Shivanandan, Sanjeev Dayal, Satish Chandra Mathur, former commissioners of Mumbai Police Mahesh N Singh, Dhananjay N Jadhav and, former ATS chief KP Raghuvanshi have filed the PIL through advocate Sanjay Ashar.

“This has created an air of suspicion in the minds of the general public as to the facts of the case under investigation and also about the Mumbai Police, health services and other support services of the state,” the plea read.

The PIL filed by Ashar also states, "...anchors of some TV channels have been virtually running a vituperative 24x7 campaign against Mumbai Police and its commissioner, DCP of the zone and other officers by attacking them by name in a most unbecoming manner.”

The plea argues that the image of the Mumbai police is being tarnished through such biased coverage.

The petition filed by the former top cops says that the media trial has resulted in parallel investigations by individuals, rendering of opinions, exposing material witnesses, and divulging crucial pieces of evidence which, in turn, hampers the work of investigating agencies.

The respondents in the case are reported to be the Union of India, Press Council of India, News Broadcasters Association, News Broadcasting Standards Authority, and the Udhav Thackeray government.

The petitioners requested the court for directions so that balanced and ethical reporting is done for criminal investigations and that media houses indulge in responsible journalism instead of raking in the Television Rating Points (TRPs).