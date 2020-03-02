Suriya's next film with Hari titled 'Aruvaa'

The film will go on floors in the month of April this year and will hit the screen on the eve of Deepavali 2020.

It’s going to be a busy year for Suriya as he currently has three projects in the making. Having recently completed the shoot for Soorarai Pottru, Suriya will be reuniting with his all-time favorite filmmaker Hari for his next. The project marks the sixth time collaboration of the duo. The duo's Singam series popularized the franchise culture in Kollywood.

On Sunday, the new project was officially announced that will be bankrolled by Studio Green KE Gnavelraja. The film has been titled Aruvaa. In an official statement, the makers told that the film will go on floors in the month of April this year and will hit the screen on the eve of Deepavali 2020. The film will have music by D Imman who is collaborating with the actor and director for the very first time.

On the other hand, Suriya awaits the release of Soorarai Pottru which is being directed by Sudha Kongara. The film is based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan. Produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, the film marks the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer Guneet Monga, who will be co-producing this project.

The film also stars Aparna Balamurali, last seen in Rajiv Menon’s Sarvam Thaala Mayam, as the female lead. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Urvashi and Mohan Babu in crucial roles. The film has music by GV Prakash Kumar and is scheduled to release on April 14, to coincide with Tamil New Year.

Suriya also has another project with Vetrimaaran. Currently titled Suriya 40, the film will be bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu under his banner V Creations.

