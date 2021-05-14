Suriya’s ‘Soorarai Pottru’ selected for Shanghai International Film Festival

The Sudha Kongara directorial was released on Amazon Prime Video on November 12.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Suriya’s recently released critically acclaimed movie Soorarai Pottru has been selected in the Shanghai International Film Festival’s Panorama section.

The 24th Shanghai International Film Festival is scheduled to be held from June 12 to 15 this year in Shanghai. The festival will be implementing key instructions pertaining to promotion of epidemic prevention and take precautionary measures while conducting the event. The film festival aims to promote both international and Chinese films.

Sharing the news with fans, Rajsekar Pandian, one of the producers of 2D Entertainment, wrote, “Happy that #SooraraiPottru # PraiseTheBrave enters Panorama Section of Shanghai International Film Festival 2021.”

Earlier the Sudha Kongara directorial was submitted to the Academy Awards and enlisted as one among the 366 films that were eligible for ‘Best Picture’ at the Academy Awards.

The movie is partially based on Simply Fly, the biography of Captain GR Gopinath, who is the founder of Air Deccan. The film stars actors Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, Krishna Kumar, Urvashi, Karunas and Paresh Rawal among others in pivotal roles. The film has music by composer GV Prakash.

Soorarai Pottru was bankrolled under Suriya’s home banner 2D Entertainment and co-produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment. The movie was released on Amazon Prime Video on November 12. The spotlight was turned on the film recently after it received a rating of 9.1 in IMDB, an online database that collects and provides information related to films, television shows, video games and other streaming content.

One of the most loved and critically acclaimed films of the year, The Great Indian Kitchen, too has been selected under the panorama section of SIFF. Helmed by filmmaker Jeo Baby, the Mollywood film was lauded for exploring patriarchal practices followed in Indian households.