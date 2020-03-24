Suriya, Karthi and Sivakumar donates 10 Lakhs to FEFSI

The pandemic has affected the shooting of many films and affecting a lot of workers.

With the coronavirus scare looming large worldwide, shooting of Tamil films have been suspended temporarily from March 19th to 31st. The decision to halt shooting has affected both producers and workers financially. The most affected include those people who are depending on the daily wages. Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) has a total of 23 unions belonging to different trades in the film and the television industry that has around 25,000 members.

FEFSI Union President RK Selvamani has released a statement requesting all actors to come forward and help FEFSI members in this time of need. Selvamani in his statement had requested the Tamil actors and producers to donate Rs 1 crore rupees so that FEFSI can at least provide rice bags to their members.

In the release, he has said, “All are well aware that the Tamil film world has been crippled by the Coronavirus that is currently threatening the entire world. In the 50 years since the union began, the film industry has faced various strikes, protests were held against the producers demanding pay rises and demands from the government. But the ongoing lockdown is quite a different one.”

Actors Suriya, Karthi and their father Sivakumar have come forward and donated 10 lakhs to the FEFSI workers. Following which Actor/ and Director R.Parthiepan has provided 250 rice bags. Actor, Director Manobala has also donated rice bags to FEFSI workers.

The coronavirus situation has affected the shooting of several actors. Producers of Vikram's Cobra who had recently flown down to Russia for the shooting had to return back due to the pandemic outbreak, The second schedule shooting of Simbu’s Maanadu which was supposed to happen in Hyderabad was also called off.

The makers of Ajith's Valimai, have cancelled their foreign schedules amid the coronavirus outbreak. Maniratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan which went on floors last year had pushed the third schedule which was supposed to happen at Maheshwar and Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. The shootings of several films that were supposed to commence this month have been pushed to a later date after the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

Y Not Studios who are currently producing Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram announced that the post-production and promotional activities of its films will be halted.

Suriya's 2D Entertainment which is bankrolling the actor's Soorarai Pottru and Jyotika's Pon Magal Vandhal has stopped the post-production works of both these films. Another producer SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures who is currently bankrolling Karthi's Sultan had tweeted:"#CoronaOutbreak is delaying everything including #Sulthan Update! Let’s keep calm and be safe!! ".

