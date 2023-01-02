‘Surgical strike on anti-social elements when BJP comes to power’: Bandi Sanjay

Addressing booth-level party workers, BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay alleged that CM KCR planned to create law and order problems for political mileage ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday, January 1, said that if his party wins the 2023 Assembly elections, it will carry out “surgical strikes on anti-social elements.” Alleging that Telangana had become a shelter for banned organisations like the Popular Front of India (PFI), Bandi Sanjay claimed that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao planned to use such banned outfits to derive political mileage.

Accusing CM KCR of attempting to create law and order problems to defame the BJP in order to remain in power, Bandi Sanjay said: “KCR can do anything at any time. When he is at risk of losing power, he can use organisations like PFI for political mileage, to flare communal sentitments, create a law and order situation and blame it on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).”

Addressing booth-level activists of the BJP in Khairatabad constituency, the Karimnagar MP said, “If I talk of surgical strikes, I am accused of fomenting communal trouble but 11 persons were arrested by the NIA during searches across Telangana. From where did PFI members come to Telangana?... What was the Telangana police doing?”

He further said, “Yes, I will talk about surgical strike, it must be done. Hyderabad is not anyone’s property. Many people are living here withouts visas and trying to create trouble. BJP will definitely do surgical strike against such anti-social elements,” he said.

Bandi Sanjay also claimed that the bond between Telangana and TRS has been broken after the formation of BRS, and that KCR has lost the right to seek votes here. He also alleged that there could be a law and order problem in Telangana because there were many people in the state living without valid visas or addresses. “We are not against any religion, but the fact is there is a threat here, and Hyderabad is not the property of any specific groups,” he said.

The BJP leader also alleged that illegal money obtained through various scams was being diverted to other states from Telangana by BRS. Sounding confident that the BJP will win the constituencies in Hyderabad including those in Old City, he told the party workers, “Everything is possible if the workers do hard work — from winning the Khairatabad seat to the Old City and trying to bring PM Narendra Modi’s government here."