Suresh Raina volunteers to promote cricket in Jammu and Kashmir

Last Saturday, Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina was invited by the Jammu and Kashmir Police to help develop cricketing skills in the Union territory.

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has written to the Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police stating that he wishes to promote cricket in Jammu and Kashmir by giving opportunities to the several underprivileged kids in the Union Territory. Suresh Raina had on August 15 announced his retirement from international cricket, soon after his former captain and teammate MS Dhoni announced his retirement as well.

In a letter addressed to J&K DGP, Dilbag Singh, Raina said that this would be his way of giving it back to the game and doing his bit would contribute towards the betterment of the young kids as well as the game of cricket. "I have etched a mark on the field of international cricket for 15 years, and thus I would like to make use of the knowledge and skills I learned over the years and pass it onto the next generation," Raina wrote.

The 33-year-old revealed that his intention is to promote the game in schools and colleges of the rural areas. Through this, he says he wants to search for and unveil the talented sportsmen present in the rural areas of the Union Territory. Once the talents are recognised, it would help him in organising master classes and offer skill-based training, which he wishes to do. He also said that giving the children sports training would help them learn and inculcate discipline in their lives, as well as realise how important it is to be physically and mentally fit.

"My intention is finding out the talented youngsters or children from various parts including schools', colleges and rural areas of J&K. Cricket is not just a sport but it evolves a process which could shape and mould a group of individuals with professional ethics, discipline maintained further in their future life, staying fit and healthy both mentally and physically. When a child undergoes the training for any sports activities he or she is automatically adapted to the discipline of lifestyle as well as aware of the importance of physical fitness. These could be the future of our nation," he wrote further in the letter.

Last Saturday, Raina was invited by the Jammu and Kashmir Police to help develop cricketing skills in the Union Territory. "Congratulations on a successful career @ImRaina. Your contribution to Indian #Cricket, particularly the shorter format is a matter of pride for all of us. Some of your crucial innings which helped #India win many encounters on the play field are memorable," the J&K Police tweeted on their official Twitter handle.

They expressed their desire to have Raina work with them and also wished him luck for the next innings of his life.

"We are expecting you to work with us in developing the cricketing skills of the youth of #Jammu and #Kashmir. Looking forward to see you with our youth here. DGP J&K Sh Dilbag Singh & other ranks of #JKP extend best wishes for your next innings," said the J&K Police in the tweet.